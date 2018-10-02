I’m Aiming For Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Goal Levels – Harry Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed that he is aiming to match the goalscoring standards set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.



Spurs will face Barcelona at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in their Champions League Group B clash as they aim to open their account in the competition after a loss against Inter in their first game.











Mauricio Pochettino’s men seem to have turned a corner after overturning a run of three consecutive losses across all competitions with successive wins in the Premier League over Brighton and Huddersfield Town.



Kane, who blew hot and cold during Tottenham’s poor run of results, is finally back among the goals after netting three times in his last two appearances for the club.





The 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has now revealed that he is aiming to hit the standards set by the likes of Messi and Ronaldo in the future, if not better them.



“He’s [Messi] set the standard”, Kane said in a press conference.



“He and Ronaldo have gone above the normal standard set by people in years gone past. 50-60 goals a season, as a striker I want to try to match that and do the same.



“He’s still scoring goals as well and it motivates me as well to score as many and if not more than him one day”, he added.



Tottenham have been drawn alongside Barcelona, Inter and PSV Eindhoven and will be aiming to get their first win on Wednesday night to get going in what looks like a difficult group.

