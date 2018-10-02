XRegister
02/10/2018 - 13:33 BST

I’ve Managed Against Marcelo Bielsa – Hull City Boss Knows What To Expect

 




Hull City manager Nigel Adkins insists he knows what to expect from Leeds United this evening, having previously led a side against a Marcelo Bielsa team.

The Tigers earned a crucial draw at home to Middlesbrough during their last outing in the Championship on Saturday and are now aiming to use that result as a springboard going into tonight's game.




Adkins’ men will now face a daunting prospect in the form of Bielsa’s Whites, who will travel to the KCOM Stadium in search of only their second win in the last six games.

The two teams will be aiming for nothing short of three points and Adkins, who played against one of Bielsa’s sides during pre-season with Southampton, has revealed that he knows what to expect from Leeds ahead of the clash.
 


“Tuesday night is going to be a totally different game”, Adkins was quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.

“It’ll be a lot quicker. They’re a very fit side so it’s going to be high energy. They can change their formation during a game as well.


“It’ll be a really good atmosphere. They’ll bring a big crowd and we’ve got to embrace the challenge.

“It’ll be tough. We’ve got to look at the good things we did against Middlesbrough and keep moving forward.

“What we’ve demonstrated is that in a league game we’ve got another way we can go and play.

“I’ve managed against him once before at Southampton. We had a pre-season game against his side. That was good and I’m looking forward to it”, he added.

Hull are currently languishing towards the bottom of the Championship table and are without a win in their last three games.
 