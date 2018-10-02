Leeds Look Good But If We’re On It They Won’t Stop Us – Hull City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen has claimed that Leeds United will not be able to stop the Tigers if they manage to play to their full potential at the KCOM Stadium tonight in the Championship.



Bowen, who scored from the penalty spot on Saturday against Middlesbrough, is in superb form after bagging three goals in his last four outings for Hull.











However, Nigel Adkins’ men are just two points and one place above the relegation zone after mustering a paltry eight points from their first 10 games of the season.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have also endured a disappointing period after their loss against Birmingham City that happened before the Whites’ 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.





Bowen went on to admit that Leeds have been good this season, but insisted that the Tigers will be hard to tame at home if they are to play with confidence and do justice to their potential.



“They look very good, don’t they”, Bowen was quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.



“We knew Middlesbrough was going to be a hard game and know Tuesday will be too.



“We will just play our game and I don’t think anyone can stop us, on our day, when everyone is singing and dancing.



“We just need to play our game and the way we did on Saturday and start on the front foot and get the fans up straightaway and maybe nick an early goal.



“Or if not, wait for our chances to come as we all know we can create chances. It is just a case of putting them away and keeping them out at the other end."



Consistency has been a problem for the Tigers this season and they will be hoping to knit a few good results together before the international break.

