Lewis Baker On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Nigel Adkins' Hull City outfit in a Championship fixture this evening.



The Whites were knocked off the top of the Championship table over the weekend after being held to a draw by Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening and will want to get back to winning ways at the KCOM Stadium.











Boss Marcelo Bielsa is still wrestling with injuries, with Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford, Pablo Hernandez and Izzy Brown all unavailable for selection.



The Leeds boss continues to trust in Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, while in defence he picks Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson. Kalvin Phillips is handed a start, along with Mateusz Klich. Samu Saiz, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison support Tyler Roberts.



The Leeds boss can make changes if needed, with options available on the bench including Lewis Baker, Adam Forshaw and Tom Pearce.



Leeds United Team vs Hull City



Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts



Substitutes: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Clarke, Shackleton

