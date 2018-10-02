Manchester City Game Won’t Influence Team Selection Against Napoli – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that his team are in good shape and playing with rhythm, and should look to exploit it when they take on Napoli on Wednesday, without thinking too much about their next Premier League match against Manchester City.



The Reds flew out to Italy on Tuesday as they prepare for their second match of the Champions League group stage after winning their first against Paris Saint-Germain.











While there are no fresh injury concerns for the German manager ahead of the match, the Reds will have another important league match, next against last season's champions Manchester City, when they return home.



Klopp insists that all his thoughts will be centred around their next game and he will try to use his full strength in the match to make sure that they carry on with the positive momentum.





“It’s no problem. It’s really difficult to think about anything other than the next game – we only think about the next game, but not the next game after the next game! It is always like this”, the manager told his club's official website.



“In the moment it is all fine and we have to use it. We will see, maybe we will make one or two changes or whatever – maybe more – but it’s all about this game. It’s the only way I understand it.



“We are in good shape, we have good rhythm and that’s something we have to use so let’s try our best.



"It’s not that you can say, ‘OK, Champions League in Naples, I will make five or six changes’ and then for City you make six changes again, then who are the other six because the six that played already, they cannot play on Sunday… it’s difficult really.



“We will think about this game and then we will see who we can use for City.”



The Reds dropped their first points of the season on Saturday in the league when they drew 1-1 against Chelsea.

