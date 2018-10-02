XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/10/2018 - 15:51 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Confident Leeds United Can Reap Rewards

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is confident his team will reap the rewards if they continue to do the right things on the pitch.

The Argentine boss' team have struggled to get results in recent games despite producing solid performances.




The Whites succumbed to their first loss on 22nd September against Birmingham City and then managed only a draw against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday, a result that saw them dropping from top spot.

When asked at a press conference ahead of Leeds' game against Hull City about not getting the right result in spite of dominating, Bielsa said that his team will get what they deserve.
 


"We will get what we deserve", Bielsa said.

"Sometimes you do the right thing and don't get the result and sometimes you do the wrong thing and get the result.


"If you don't do the right things you can't suppose that you will get the results in the long term.

"On the other hand if you do the things right you will get what you deserve."

The Peacocks are scheduled to take on Hull in their next match away from home tonight, a match that could allow them to regain their top spot, at least temporarily, with West Bromwich Albion scheduled to play on Wednesday. 
 