No, Rangers Absolutely Don’t Have Soft Centre – Former Ger

Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has insisted there is no soft centre within the Gers following their 1-0 loss to Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.



Steven Gerrard’s men were handed only their second defeat of the season at the Tony Macaroni Arena when a first half strike from Dolly Menga helped the hosts secure all three points.











Livingston are flying under Gary Holt and they were resolute during their approach against Rangers, in what turned out to be a memorable afternoon for the hosts.



The result meant that Rangers are now yet to win any of their four away games in the Premiership so far after conceding last-gasp equalisers against both Aberdeen and Motherwell, while losing out to Celtic and Livingston.





Despite their worrying for away from home, McCulloch has claimed that there is no soft centre within the Old Firm giants and insisted that they were unlucky to not secure all three points at Pittodrie and Fir Park.



“Rangers have been at some of the toughest venues in the league so far and when they have been beaten, as they also were at Celtic Park, there is no argument that they got what they merited on the day”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“However, they were unfortunate not to come away from Pittodrie and Fir Park with more than the point they did gain from each of those games after conceding last-gasp equalisers.



“I can see why that might lead to some people saying that there is still a soft centre to this Rangers side, but I don’t think that is the case at all.



“Look at the spine of the team from Allan McGregor in goals, any two of Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic or Joe Worrall at the back who are all aggressive, Lassana Coulibaly in the midfield and the likes of [Kyle] Lafferty up front.



“Nobody can tell me that is a side who are a soft touch by any stretch of the imagination”, he added.



Rangers will now return to Europa League action when they host Rapid Vienna at Ibrox on Thursday in their Group G clash.

