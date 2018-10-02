Not Listening To Critics From Outside The Club, Celtic Defender Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has revealed that the Bhoys are not paying attention to the voices outside the club and insisted that the players know what they have to do to recapture their destructive form.



The Bhoys have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign and are yet to win a single game away from home in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.











The sparkling form that was associated with Brendan Rodgers’ side during their double domestic treble in the last two seasons has been tough to spot, with Celtic coming in for criticism.



Celtic have slipped down to fifth place in the table and are six points adrift off Hearts, who are currently leading the pack in the Premiership.





Despite their poor start to the season, Tierney has revealed that the Celtic players know what they have to do to get back to their best and insisted that they are not paying any attention to the naysayers outside the club.



“There’s no drop off in terms trying or effort”, Tierney told reporters in a press conference.



“A few performances have dropped below standard. However, when your standards are so high that’s going to happen.



“Were all professionals. We know where we need to improve.



"The only critics we listen to are our manager and coaches.



“Who’s ever won the league after seven games? It’s still very early", Tierney said.



Celtic will now travel to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg in their Europa League Group B clash on Thursday, as they look to scored what would be an impressive win.

