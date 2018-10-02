Sir Alex Ferguson Told Me Sheffield Wednesday Job Was No Good – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes has revealed that he declined an offer to take up the reins at Sheffield Wednesday, after speaking with then Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who knew all about the Owls squad.



Moyes, who was in charge of Everton for over a decade, first arrived on Merseyside after guiding Preston North End to the second division playoff final just a year after they secured promotion from League One.











The Scotsman went on to enjoy success and plaudits in the top flight with the Toffees, before taking over at Manchester United after the departure of Ferguson in 2013.



However, his reign at Old Trafford would become the third-shortest managerial stint in the history of the Red Devils when he faced the sack after just 10 months in charge at Old Trafford.





Moyes might never have taken over at Everton though as he was wanted by a number of clubs while at Preston, including Sheffield Wednesday.



“I met loads of clubs. I met Sheffield Wednesday, who were in the Premier League”, Moyes said on Open Goal.



“I met Southampton, who were in the Premier League, I met Nottingham Forest, who were in the Premier League. I had loads of offers.



“I met Sheffield Wednesday and I thought who am I going to ask for advice? So I thought I'll phone Sir Alex.



“I said to Sir Alex can I come and see you? He said 'aye, come into the office'.



“This was when Carrington had just been opened, so it was the first time I'd been in the office I would eventually take over.



“I went in to Alex and I said I've been offered the Sheffield Wednesday job. I said what do you think. He said 'no, no good that job'."



Moyes admits that Ferguson went through the entire Wednesday squad, before then dropping a bombshell about his own Preston players.



“I said OK. Then he went through the whole Sheffield Wednesday squad. He knew everything. He went through all the players; I actually think [Paolo] Di Canio might have been a player.



“I thought oh, he's saying no. I remember when I was walking out and he said 'oh, you've not got much at Preston though have you?'



“So I walked out of the room flawed!” he added.



Moyes is currently without a club after having helped West Ham United survive a relegation scrap last season in the Premier League.

