Sunderland Crowds Magnificent, Former Black Cats Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland manager Denis Smith believes that it is a magnificent reflection of the club that they still manage to draw over 30,000 fans to watch their games at the Stadium of Light, despite dropping to League One.



The Black Cats have been going through a rough phase, undergoing back-to-back relelgations, and find themselves in the third tier of English football this season.











The start to the season though has been good, with the side now being placed fourth in the League One standings with 20 points from eleven games.



Their form at home has also been decent, with the Black Cats yet to lose a single match, winning three and drawing two, and in the process they have given rise to hope among the Sunderland faithful, who have come to watch their team in numbers.





“It is magnificent reflection of the club that they still able to draw crowds of 30,000 despite dropping into League One", Smith, who managed Sunderland from 1987 to 1991, was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



The 70-year-old himself oversaw two promotions in three seasons for the Black Cats, taking them back to the first division and insists that there is no reason why Jack Ross can't do the same.



“I would expect them to get promoted and then the hard work will intensify but I’m sure Jack will relish the challenge.



“It really looks as though he’s got things going after a little bit of a shaky start."



Sunderland have lost just once this season, against Burton Albion away from home.

