02/10/2018 - 16:22 BST

Sunderland Must Beat Teams Like Peterborough To Achieve Objectives Says Jack Ross

 




Sunderland manager Jack Ross insists that his team are not shying away from where they need to be this season and in order to do that, he believes that they will need to beat teams such as Peterborough United.

Steve Evans' side are challenging at the top of the table and trail league leaders Portsmouth by just one point after ten games, with the Black Cats placed fourth with 19 points.




The 42-year-old insists that he has enjoyed every game his team have played so far this season and the enjoyment has all been for different reasons.

In order to challenge for what they aim to achieve this season, Ross insists that his side will have to win games such as the one against Peterborough this evening.
 


"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every single game this season, but all for different reasons", the manager said at a press conference ahead of the Posh clash.

"We’re not shying away from where we want to be this year and to do that we need to beat teams like Peterborough, so that will be our aim.”


Sunderland dropped points in their last match against Coventry City and will hope to recover when they take on Evans' side.

Peterborough on the other hand have been exceptional away from home winning all five of their League One matches.
 