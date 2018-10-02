XRegister
06 October 2016

02/10/2018 - 16:12 BST

This Is How Premier League Is Different From Ligue 1 – West Ham New Boy

 




West Ham United defender Issa Diop has revealed what he sees as the difference between the style of play in the Premier League and Ligue 1, while also insisting that he has had to adapt very quickly.

Diop joined the Hammers from Toulouse during the summer transfer window and is slowly settling in at the London Stadium, where he conjured up impressive performances against Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.




The defender helped West Ham prevent Chelsea from scoring, while he also came across as an influential figure at the back during their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The Frenchman insisted that in football, players have to adapt to their surroundings very quickly, and revealed what he has found to be the major difference between the style of play in the Premier League and Ligue 1.
 


“I need to adapt [to the Premier League], but in football you don’t have the time so you need to learn quickly and play well from the first day”, Diop told the club’s official website.

“I needed to be ready from the start.


“The Premier League is faster and it is box-to-box.

"In France, the teams don’t go full in the attack, but here all the strikers, the wingers are strong, physical and quick.

“It’s not that easy to defend against."

West Ham will next face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Friday in the Premier League.
 