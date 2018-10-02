We Were Always Confident of Result Against Manchester United, West Ham Shot-stopper Says

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski has revealed that the Hammers believed they could get a positive result against Manchester United after their performances against Everton and Chelsea.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks and ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League.











The Hammers were without a point after losing their first four games of the season before the trip to Goodison Park that sparked a three-match unbeaten run in the league against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.



West Ham have climbed to 14th in the league table following their convincing win at home against the Red Devils and are will now be aiming to build on their good run of form.





Fabianski, who has become an integral part of the east London outfit since joining in the summer, says they were confident of getting something out of the game against Manchester United.



“We knew after the performances against Chelsea and Everton that the team was starting to click”, Fabianski told the club’s official website.



“If we played with the intensity that we have shown in recent games, we knew that we would have a chance to get something out of the game against Manchester United and everyone can be really happy with what we showed on Saturday.



“The result, the three points and the performance were all really good. It’s a good step forward”, the Poland international added.



West Ham will face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex on Friday night, before the international break, in the Premier League.

