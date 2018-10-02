We’re Aiming To Win Champions League – Manchester United Star Sets Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has revealed the Red Devils will be aiming to win the Champions League this season despite their poor record in the competition in recent years.



The Red Devils will face La Liga outfit Valencia at Old Trafford this evening as they look to register back to back wins in the competition this year, following their 3-0 win against Young Boys in their last European game.











Jose Mourinho’s men have had a disappointing start to the season after they equalled the club’s worst start to a top flight season following their 3-1 loss against West Ham on Saturday.



Valencia have also endured an indifferent start to their domestic campaign in Spain after winning just once in their seven league games so far this season.





Despite the Spanish Primera Division outfit’s poor start to the season, the Manchester United skipper suggested that it will not be a walk in the park for the Red Devils.



Valencia went on to claim that it is important for Manchester United to keep working towards their aim of trying to win the Champions League this season.



“Well, they [Spanish clubs] have won the last two [European] competitions and we need to focus on our aim, which is to win the Champions League”, Valencia told United Review.



“There’s a reason that we’ve won three European Cups and played in a number of finals, and we have shown this is the way we play and we hope that it can be a great competition for us this season”, he concluded.



The Red Devils are yet to win a single game at Old Trafford since their opening day win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

