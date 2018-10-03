Against Better Teams We Need To Take Chances, Leeds United Legend Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has insisted that the Whites cannot be as wasteful in front of goal against better sides as they were against Hull City on Tuesday night.



Tyler Roberts’ 51st-minute strike on Tuesday night earned Leeds a vital 1-0 in away at Hull but the scoreline could have been a lot more comfortable for the Whites.











Leeds wasted a number of opportunities to open the scoring in the first half and Hull manager Nigel Adkins indicated after the game they his side were played off the park by Marcelo Bielsa’s team.



However, The Tigers remained in the hunt for a point until the final whistle was blown and while Gray is happy with the level of performance, he insisted that Leeds should have made it comfortable.





The Leeds legend stressed that they need to be taking their chances in front of goal as better sides than Hull could punish their inability to finish off good opportunities.



The former midfielder said on LUTV: “In general, the group will be pleased with that effort tonight.



“Although, I think we should have won the game more comfortably, it was still a good performance.



“In the last third, during the first half, we were a little bit relaxed and throughout the game we were as we had numerous opportunities.



“In games against better opposition, we may have to take those opportunities, but on the night, they did what they had to do.”



On Saturday, Leeds are back at home and will host Brentford at Elland Road.

