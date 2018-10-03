Andrea Dossena Weighs In On Liverpool’s Champions League Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena has identified the Reds as one of the four teams who could go on to win the Champions League this season.



Dossena had a brief spell at Liverpool towards the end of the 2000s before he returned to Italy with Napoli in January 2010.











And his two former sides are going to collide in a much talked about Champions League game tonight at the foot of Mount Vesuvius in Naples.



Dossena insisted if Napoli show their true colours they are good enough to beat anyone in Europe, but he indicated Liverpool are the better team and believes they are one of the Champions League contenders this season.





“If Napoli play the way Napoli can, they are good enough to beat anyone”, the former Red told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“But in my opinion, Liverpool are one of the four favourites to win the Champions League and between August to December, English teams are very strong.”



The former Liverpool defender lavished praise on the way Jurgen Klopp has moulded his Liverpool side to his attacking vision but admits that the big money additions of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have also been crucial to their defensive solidity.



“Klopp is a real magician, his Liverpool side play a super offensive brand of football.



“But the signings of Van Dijk and Alisson seemed to have settled their much vaunted defensive problems.”

