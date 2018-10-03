Arsenal, Everton and Wolves Amongst Clubs To Scout Leeds U23 v Nottingham Forest U23

Follow @insidefutbol





A host of Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch Leeds United Under-23s in action against Nottingham Forest Under-23s at Thorp Arch on Monday afternoon.



Carlos Corberan's Whites cruised to a win with the help of the involvement of a number of first team fringe players, who took the opportunity to keep up their match sharpness.











All of Lewis Baker, Adam Forshaw, Tom Pearce and Stuart Dallas were involved during the game, and the plethora of options helped the hosts secure a win over Forest.



Arsenal, Everton, Wolves and Manchester United all had scouts at the game, according to the Nottingham Post, along with observers from Aston Villa, Chesterfield, Rotherham, Walsall and Hearts.





Leeds have been in good form in the North Division of the Professional Development League this season and sit in top spot with 17 points from their eight games.