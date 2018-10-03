Eric Dier On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Barcelona Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to Wembley in the Champions League this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino's side lost their opening group stage game away at Inter and are under pressure to make sure they avoid defeat against Barcelona tonight.











Pochettino has a host of injury problems to cope with, as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier and Mousa Dembele are all out.



The Tottenham boss does have Hugo Lloris back though and he starts in goal. In defence, Pochettino goes with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Victor Waynama and Harry Winks will look to control midfield, while Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



Pochettino has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, including Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Barcelona



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Lucas, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Sissoko, Llorente

