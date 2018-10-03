XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2018 - 18:53 BST

Eric Dier On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Barcelona Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to Wembley in the Champions League this evening.

Mauricio Pochettino's side lost their opening group stage game away at Inter and are under pressure to make sure they avoid defeat against Barcelona tonight.




Pochettino has a host of injury problems to cope with, as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier and Mousa Dembele are all out.

The Tottenham boss does have Hugo Lloris back though and he starts in goal. In defence, Pochettino goes with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Victor Waynama and Harry Winks will look to control midfield, while Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Pochettino has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, including Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Barcelona

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Lucas, Lamela, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Sissoko, Llorente
 