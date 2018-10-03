Even When We Lose It’s Not In Manchester United Way – Red Devils Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari has slammed the slow and ponderous football of Jose Mourinho’s side and believes it betrays the traditions at Old Trafford.



A 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Valencia on Tuesday night means Manchester United have now gone four games without a win in all competitions.











Manchester United created very few clear cut chances to score against a side who are 14th in La Liga at the moment and looked bereft of confidence in the final third.



Macari admits the football that Mourinho’s side have been playing is slow and ponderous and feels it betrays the tradition of swashbuckling displays at Old Trafford.





The Manchester United legend insisted even when his former side lost at home in the yesteryears, there was a sense of style and adventure in their football, which is missing from the current team.



The former Red Devil said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “We were a little bit too slow and a little bit too predictable.



“And that’s the one thing here at Old Trafford, people who have come for years and years, they are not used to it and that’s why they are quite critical.



“No matter how the teams have performed over the years, it’s been fast and furious and there was a Manchester United way.



“They have lost games that way, they have won games that way and the games the Manchester United teams used to lose, they were always at the opposition.



“We are just not seeing at this moment in time.



“They are a little bit too patient, they are a little bit too slow in the build-up and not enough chances.”



Mourinho and side are under pressure to get a positive result when Newcastle United arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.

