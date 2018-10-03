Footballers Aren’t Robots – Former Sunderland Boss Stresses Time For Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland manager Denis Smith insists that things do not always fall into place quickly in management and Jack Ross will need time to get the best out of his players.



Ross took over at the Stadium of Light in the summer, joining from St Mirren despite Sunderland having been relegated to the third tier of English football.











The start to the 42-year-old's career at the Stadium of Light has been solid, with the side finding themselves well within the playoff zone in League One, after eleven matches, losing just once in the process.



Having guided Sunderland to two promotions within the space of three seasons during his tenure, Smith knows a thing or two about the kind of challenge that faces a manager in such a situation.





He therefore stressed the need for Ross to be given time so that he can bring out the best from his players.



“I’ve been around management long enough to know that things do not sometimes fall into place as quickly as you’d like them to”, Smith was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



“He will be looking at things and thinking ‘he doesn’t do quite what I thought he could do’ or ‘he’s doing better than I thought he would do’.



“That’s because footballers aren’t robots, they are human beings and they all have different characteristics that the manager needs to get used to so he can fit them all together."



Sunderland played out a 2-2 draw with high flying Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

