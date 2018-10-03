XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2018 - 11:35 BST

Footballers Aren’t Robots – Former Sunderland Boss Stresses Time For Jack Ross

 




Former Sunderland manager Denis Smith insists that things do not always fall into place quickly in management and Jack Ross will need time to get the best out of his players.

Ross took over at the Stadium of Light in the summer, joining from St Mirren despite Sunderland having been relegated to the third tier of English football.




The start to the 42-year-old's career at the Stadium of Light has been solid, with the side finding themselves well within the playoff zone in League One, after eleven matches, losing just once in the process.

Having guided Sunderland to two promotions within the space of three seasons during his tenure, Smith knows a thing or two about the kind of challenge that faces a manager in such a situation.
 


He therefore stressed the need for Ross to be given time so that he can bring out the best from his players.

“I’ve been around management long enough to know that things do not sometimes fall into place as quickly as you’d like them to”, Smith was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.


“He will be looking at things and thinking ‘he doesn’t do quite what I thought he could do’ or ‘he’s doing better than I thought he would do’.

“That’s because footballers aren’t robots, they are human beings and they all have different characteristics that the manager needs to get used to so he can fit them all together."

Sunderland played out a 2-2 draw with high flying Peterborough United on Tuesday night.
 