06 October 2016

03/10/2018 - 10:36 BST

He’s Been Different Class – Leeds United Defender Lauds Team-Mate

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has lavished praise on his defensive partner Pontus Jansson after another solid defensive performance against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The Yorkshire giants reclaimed top spot in the Championship for the time being with a 1-0 win away at Hull following another dominant performance.




The scoreline did not show the control Leeds had on the game, but the defence were called into action towards the end when Hull searched for an equaliser at home.

Jansson and Cooper played a key role in keeping the Tigers at bay and the Leeds captain admits that the Sweden international has been different class since he returned to the side this season.
 


The defender told LUTV when asked about Jansson’s performance: “The partnership has been very good.

“Pontus has been different class since he has come back in and it is great to play with him as he’s a good lad.”


The Leeds skipper praised the squad for reading from the same hymnsheet and is keen to see them remain consistent for the rest of the campaign.

Cooper continued: “As I said, the 18 lads who were in the squad, are brilliant and we are all rooting for the same thing.

“Long it may continue.”
 