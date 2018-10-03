XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/10/2018 - 12:41 BST

He’s Great Lad And Yes He Wants To Play In Natural Position – Leeds Defender On Team-Mate

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has indicated that Stuart Dallas would rather play in his preferred position on the wings, but believes his versatility makes him an important member of the squad.

The 27-year-old winger has been a bit part player this season under Marcelo Bielsa and came on against Hull City on Tuesday night to replace an injured Barry Douglas at left-back.




Dallas has made just one start this season, in the EFL Cup, and continues to be a peripheral member of the squad, but Cooper feels he is an important part of the group at Leeds.

The Leeds captain conceded that the player himself would rather prove himself in his natural position on the wings, but his reputation as a utility man makes him a key player in the squad.
 


Cooper feels he never looks out of his depth wherever the manager decides to deploy him and his professionalism and will to do well for his side remains unmatched.

The Leeds captain told LUTV: “Stuart is known as a bit of a utility man.


“But everyone knows that he wants to play on the wing, he loves it out there and does an effective job.

“He comes in and does a great job as he can play anywhere. He’s a fit lad and a good footballer.

“He is obviously a winger but it’s great to have that in your ammunition if you can play in a lot of positions and he has proved that and never looks out of place.

“He’s a great lad and a great professional.”

Dallas’ six league appearances this season have all arrived from the bench.
 