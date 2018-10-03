XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/10/2018 - 18:43 BST

Hull City Takeover Progressing, Due Diligence Taking Place

 




Paul Duffen is in talks to take over Championship side Hull City, with due diligence now ongoing.

The former chairman, who helped the Tigers secure promotion to the Premier League on his watch, has secured backing from Saudi Arabia as he bids to take control at the KCOM Stadium.




According to BBC Radio Humberside, Duffen is in talks to take control of Hull, though neither side has confirmed the discussions.

However, with due diligence taking place, Hull fans will hope for a speedy conclusion which could see the club change hands well ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.
 


On the pitch Nigel Adkins' men have toiled since the start of the new season.

They sit one place and two points outside the Championship relegation zone, having taken only eight points from their opening eleven league games.


Hull went down to a slender 1-0 defeat at home against Leeds United on Tuesday evening.
 