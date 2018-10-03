I Won’t Play Victim – Mauricio Pochettino On Missing Key Players For Barcelona Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits that he would have preferred to have all his players available for the match against Barcelona this evening, but he won't rule out his team's chances just because they are facing the Catalan giants.



In spite of the Argentine confirming that skipper Hugo Lloris will be available for selection for the big Champions League match, the Lilywhites will be without the services of as many as five first-team players, such as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier.











While Pochettino concedes the difficulties associated with the team selection for the game, he insists that not having a few key players does not mean that his team will lose the match 3-0.



And he stressed if Spurs do manage to win the match at Wembley, it will be because the Lilywhites played as a unit and if they lose it will be because the Spanish outfit were better.





"When you build a team and you have 24/25 players, all can be decisive and all can be important", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"If we don’t have some players then we can’t say we lose 3-0, rest players and prepare for the next game. We can win.



"Of course I prefer to have all the players available to play but I’m not going to say we don’t have chances to win because it’s Barcelona.



"I am not the victim and I won’t be the victim in football or life.



"If we don’t win then it’s because Barcelona were better. If we win it’s because we’re a team, just with different names."



Tottenham lost their first match of their Champions League group stage, away from home against Inter.

