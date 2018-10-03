I’m Not 100% Yet – Sunderland Star Promises More To Come

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland forward Jerome Sinclair has expressed his delight at having got on the scoresheet for the first time this season and believes there is more to come.



The 22-year-old has missed the initial part of the season with injury, though he has since returned to first team action under Black Cats boss Jack Ross.











In the match against Peterborough United on Tuesday night, Sinclair played for the full 90 minutes and went on to score for the first time this season.



Sinclair insists that his goal is just the beginning and as time goes by and he starts feeling a full 100 per cent he will contribute even more for the team.





"Of course I'm hungry for more", Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.



"I still don't feel 100 per cent, there is a lot more to come to be honest, I was happy to get on the scoresheet, we got the point and we move forward.



"The start has been a little bit tough [for me] but to get that first goal meant a lot.



"The fans and crowd were crazy, it felt really good to be out there!"



Sinclair's goal though did not give the Black Cats the desired win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the visiting side.



They will head to Bradford City next on Saturday.