06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/10/2018 - 18:46 BST

Jordan Henderson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Napoli Confirmed

 




Fixture: Napoli vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to take on Serie A giants Napoli in a Champions League group stage clash this evening.

The Reds won their group opener against Paris Saint-Germain and will now be aiming to record another win, this time in Italy, over Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.




Adam Lallana has not travelled to Italy as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Klopp goes with Alisson between the sticks, while in defence he names a central pair of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita line up in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are up top.

The German has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes and can look towards his bench for Daniel Sturridge, with Xherdan Shaqiri another option.

 


Liverpool Team vs Napoli

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri
 