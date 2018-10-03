XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/10/2018 - 11:17 BST

Manchester City Need To Do This To Match Manchester United – Lee Dixon

 




Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has scoffed at suggestions that Manchester City are a bigger club than Manchester United at the moment.

Manchester City have won three Premier League titles and have been regularly reaching the latter stages of the Champions League over the last few seasons.




They won the league last season with a record-breaking points haul, while their local rivals Manchester United have been floundering since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 20-time Premier League champions have been in and out of the Champions League in recent years and are currently tenth in the league table following a poor start to the campaign.
 


Former Manchester City player Paul Dickov recently insisted that the Citizens have surpassed their local rivals and are now a bigger club.

However, Dixon insisted that is a false notion and stressed Manchester City will have to sustain domination of English football over two decades to become bigger than Manchester United.


He took to Twitter and wrote: “Love Paul Dickov. What is he on!!

“And I’m a boyhood City fan!!

“Dominate for 20 years and then say that.”

Manchester United and Manchester City will play the first Manchester derby of the season at the Etihad next month.
 