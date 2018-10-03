Manchester United Players Should Be Confident About Beating Newcastle – Red Devils Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Lou Macari has insisted that if players cannot handle the pressure of beating Newcastle United at home then they should not be playing for Manchester United.



Manchester United's winless streak has stretched to four games in all competitions following their 0-0 draw against Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.











There are suggestions that Jose Mourinho is moving closer to an eventual exit as Manchester United continue to drift further away from their domestic and European rivals.



The Premier League giants are under intense pressure to produce a result and performance at the weekend when Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle side visit Old Trafford.





However, Macari insisted that if the players can’t cope with that pressure then they shouldn’t be playing for a club of Manchester United’s stature.



He stressed under any circumstances the Manchester United players must feel confident about getting a win over the Magpies at home.



Macari said on MUTV when talking about the pressure on the players ahead of the weekend: “If you can’t cope with that, you shouldn’t be a Manchester United player.



“The players we have, they should be able to walk into the dressing room on Saturday and have the greatest confidence that they can beat Newcastle United.



“Simple as that, without the manager saying anything, because sometimes, it is down to yourself and your team-mates to get together, go out there and beat Newcastle.



“And I would say, convincingly as well.”



Manchester United are currently tenth in the Premier League table and are now facing a fight for a place in the top four.

