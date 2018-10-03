Napoli Are Good Team In Good Moment – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that Napoli, his side's opponents in the Champions League tonight, are not exactly the same side as they were last season under Maurizio Sarri, but have good footballers who are quick up front and play counter attacking football.



Current Chelsea manager Sarri managed the Italian outfit last season when they managed to finish second in the league, though they were ousted from the group stage in the Champions League.











A lot has since changed at the Stadio San Paolo with Sarri leaving to manage Premier League side Chelsea and taking midfielder Jorginho along with him, while Carlo Ancelotti has taken over.



Liverpool's German manager though doesn't expect the match to be easy in any way, given the kind of performances Napoli have been producing so far in Serie A.





"They are a good team in a good moment. Even the last game was not bad against Juventus. They are in good shape, second in the league, impressive results", Klopp told a press conference.



"We played against Sarri and his new team on Saturday and now we play against his old team, so it will be interesting.



"It’s not exactly the same anymore because they changed style and lost Jorginho, but they’re very quick up front, have good footballers, a good counter-press, a good counter… it will be interesting."



The Reds will hope to continue with their winning momentum after beating Paris Saint-Germain in their last group stage game.

