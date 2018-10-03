Next Step Must Be Winning Silverware, Rangers Legend Tells Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Willie Johnston thinks that the Gers have come on leaps and bounds since Steven Gerrard took charge in the summer, but says that their next step should be winning a major trophy.



The Old Firm giants suffered a 1-0 loss against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday and continue to remain without a win in any of their away games in the Premiership this season.











Despite showing signs of resurgence under Gerrard this season, statistics suggest that Rangers are enjoying their worst start to a top flight campaign in around 30 years, after slipping down to sixth in the table.



Johnston, who burst onto the scene at Ibrox as a teenager in 1964, admitted that Rangers have improved under the tutelage of Gerrard despite their disappointments against Celtic and Livingston.





“It’s been night and day watching Rangers this season under Steven Gerrard compared to last season”, Johnston was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“And this is the way it should be, because the fans deserve it.



“I know they suffered that big disappointment last Sunday at Livingston and also at Celtic Park, but overall it’s been brilliant to watch Rangers this season.



“Importantly they have been very strong at Ibrox and that was something they had to address after what happened last season.



“They lost eight home games, which was unbelievable, but Gerrard has sorted that out."



The club legend went on to claim that the next step in Rangers’ progress under Gerrard should be winning a major honour at the end of this season.



“The next big step for Rangers is to win a major honour again and I hope that happens this season.



“The club has been through a lot in the last six years but I like what I’m seeing and it would great for everyone if they could become winners again."



Rangers progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a win over Ayr United last week and will face Aberdeen at Hampden Park next month as they aim to reach the final of the competition.

