Not Worried About Norwich – Derby Star Confident of Victory

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has claimed that the Rams can beat Norwich City on Wednesday if they can bounce back and recapture their destructive form.



Johnson, who joined Derby from Norwich in 2015 for a then club record fee, has quickly established himself as a regular under Frank Lampard this season.











The midfielder featured for the Rams during their wins over Brentford and Manchester United in the Championship and EFL Cup respectively while also playing the entirety of their 1-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.



The 31-year-old is now set to face the next battle within the war when the Canaries visit Pride Park on Wednesday for their next assignment in the Championship.





Johnson went on to claim that he is confident that Derby can beat his old employers if they put the defeat on Saturday behind them and recapture their best form.



“We feel with the way that we are playing at the moment then we will give anyone a good game”, Johnson told Rams TV.



“We showed everyone what we can do when we are at it against Manchester United and we have set the standard now and want to keep up with that level.



“The game on Saturday was not at that level but we don’t fear any team that we play against. We feel we can beat anybody in front of us.



“I don’t really know much about other teams. I’m not worried about how Norwich are doing but we spoke about them this morning and they are on a good run.



“They are coming to our place on Wednesday night and we know if we put in a performance that we are capable of then we can beat anybody so we are aiming to do that on Wednesday”, he added.



Derby currently occupy ninth place in the table, just a single point and a place behind Norwich, who have 17 points from their 10 games so far this season.

