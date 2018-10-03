Players Weren’t Playing For Jose Mourinho v Valencia – Dion Dublin

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has claimed that the Red Devils are not playing for Jose Mourinho at the moment and urged the players to take more responsibility for results.



The Red Devils’ barren run of form at home continued on Tuesday when they played out a 0-0 draw against Valencia in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford.











Mourinho’s men showed lacklustre mentality throughout the game as they failed to put the disappointment of losing against West Ham on Saturday behind them.



It has been suggested that several Manchester United players have fallen out with Mourinho and all eyes have been on whether they are playing for the manager.





Dublin went on to claim that the Red Devils have no desire to play for Mourinho at this point in time and has urged all within the squad to take more responsibility from now and work towards achieving better results.



“Are they playing for the manager? I don't know, but from the body language I saw on Tuesday I would say no”, Dublin told BBC Radio 5 live.



“I saw a lot of arms thrown in the air and players questioning why they did not get the pass or why it was not better, which is very rare to see at Old Trafford.



“Yes, it is Mourinho who has to drive any improvement. He is the manager and it is down to him to get the players to do exactly what he wants them to do on the pitch.



“But the United players have got to take responsibility too."



Manchester United have failed to win a game at Old Trafford since their 2-1 win over Leicester City during the opening weekend of the Premier League in August.

