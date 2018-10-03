Rangers Fans Let You Know About Standard Needed – Gers Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has insisted that the fans at Ibrox have played a massive role this season and admitted that they demand everything is of the highest level.



Steven Gerrard’s men continue to remain unbeaten at home this season and have been building the fortress their manager wants at Ibrox.











Middleton, who bagged a brace during the Gers’ win over Ayr United in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final at home, admitted that the fans have played a massive role in helping the players achieve the desired results on the pitch.



Despite their recent setback against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, Middleton suggested that it will be a special night for the fans and everyone associated with the club as Rangers prepare to host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.





The 18-year-old also admitted that it is normal for fans to demand the best of everything due to the stature of Rangers and insisted that the players need to rise to the occasion.



“Any European night at Ibrox is special and the fans will always help carry you over the line”, Middleton was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“I think, as a squad, we know what will be asked of us but we are capable of delivering.



“It has been a long time coming and I am sure everyone will enjoy it but, at the same time, we need to be professional and play the game and not the occasion and get the three points.



“The crowd have been massive this season.



“Even in the games where we have been winning 2-0 or 3-0, the fans are always pushing you to get the next goal and if you play a sloppy pass you certainly know about it.



“But that is the standards of Rangers, everything has to be the best you can."



Rangers will be aiming to maintain their good run of form in the Europa League on Thursday after they fought back from behind twice to earn a point against Villarreal in Spain during their Group G opener.

