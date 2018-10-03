Realities We Needed To Consider – Marseille Deal-Maker On Selling Midfielder To Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has insisted that the club considered a number of factors before agreeing to sell midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to Fulham in the summer.



Fulham came up with a deadline day bid of €30m to convince the French club to sell the 22-year-old Cameroonian midfielder to them in the month of August.











Marseille were not planning to let the player leave, but the money on offer was too good for the club to refuse for a player who was still trying to make his mark in French football.



Zubizarreta insisted that there is no doubt that Anguissa has the talent to succeed, but insisted that he would have been happy for him to stay and develop further at Marseille.





However, he admits that there are some realities the club needed to assess before taking a decision on a player and Marseille did what was best for their interests in the summer by accepting the offer from Fulham.



The Marseille sporting director told French daily La Provence: “He has great potential.



“For me, he only played a season-and-a-half or two at the highest level. His last year at Marseille was his first full season with the club.



“If he had stayed, I would have been happy, but I also understand the magnitude of the offer. There are other realities that we needed to consider.



“It would be stupid to say that he absolutely had to stay. You have to work around the realities and make decisions based on them.



“I’m happy for him, he will have a good career in English football.”



The midfielder has made eight appearances for Fulham this season in all competitions, including three starts in the Premier League.

