They’re Highly Competitive – Former Barcelona Coach Warns On Tottenham

Former Barcelona coach Cesar Luis Menotti has warned the Catalans about Tottenham Hotspur and feels that the north London side will be difficult opponents for the Spanish champions.



Barcelona are coming into tonight’s fixture against Spurs at Wembley on a bad run of form and they are currently on a winless streak of three games.











Tottenham are looking for a result at home against Barcelona after losing to Inter in their opening group game and Menotti believes the north London side will fancy their chances against an out-of-colour team led by Lionel Messi.



He warned Barcelona that Spurs will be difficult customers to deal with because of their discipline and organisation and while they are not one of the top teams in Europe, they are still a side to reckon with under Mauricio Pochettino.





The legendary Argentine coach feels Barcelona will have to find their best form in order to do the business at Wembley tonight.



Menotti wrote in his column for Catalan daily Sport: “The match with Tottenham will not be easy.



“They are opponents who are disciplined, have an organised game plan and have consistency.



"Though they are not one of the favourites to win the competition, under Pochettino they are highly competitive.”



Menotti does though feel Barcelona have a good chance to record a win this evening and added: “Barcelona will need to recover their form and their game [to win].



“It’s a great opportunity for them and while Spurs will be tactically cautious, they will be looking to win.”

