Tottenham Have Huge Problem, Liverpool Have Edge – Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels that the Reds have an edge over Tottenham Hotspur this season due to the quality they have on the bench, when compared to the options Spurs have at the moment.



Jurgen Klopp’s men salvaged a crucial point away from home against Chelsea on Saturday when Daniel Sturridge came off the bench in the second half to score an outrageous equaliser at Stamford Bridge.











The Reds have made full use of a fit Sturridge, after he scored in both games against Chelsea over the course of last week, giving Klopp more options to consider as Liverpool move forward.



Carragher, who spent his entire career at Anfield, thinks that Liverpool will pose a greater challenge to Manchester City’s title defence than Tottenham.





The former Reds star also admitted that it is difficult to have good players on the bench considering the fact that they won’t feature prominently and insisted that Liverpool are blessed to have Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri.



“The very difficult thing for managers now is to get back-up for really world-class players”, Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.



"Tottenham have got a huge problem, any striker they buy is sitting on the bench.



"Any attacking player Liverpool buy is sitting on the bench because Liverpool's front three is so good.



"So how do you get someone with enough quality that you need on the pitch, but is happy to sit on the bench?



"You can't go out and spend £40-50million on a player because he's not going to be in your team.



“So I think what Liverpool have at the moment in Sturridge and Shaqiri is the perfect example of players who are quality and are good enough, but are happy with their positions at the club and don't cause the manager a problem”, he added.



Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners against Tottenham when the two sides met last month in the Premier League at Wembley.

