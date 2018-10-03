Unbelievably High – Norwich Boss Clear On Derby Attack Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has admitted that Derby County are spoilt for choice when it comes to the forward department and says that their attacking level is unbelievably high.



The Canaries will visit Pride Park this evening to face Derby, who are just a single point behind them in the Championship table.











Farke’s men are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and have turned the tide after enduring a poor start to the season.



Despite their good run of form, Farke admitted that Derby will be prove to be a tough test for the Canaries and insisted that they should remain focused at all times.





Farke also admitted that Frank Lampard’s side have unbelievable quality in the attacking department and feels that their work rate while going forward is unbelievably high.



“I think they have a good balance of experienced championship players, but also some really good exciting young players", Farke told the club’s official website.



“Their individual quality, especially going forward is unbelievably high; they have so many options in the attacking positions."



The Canaries secured a late win over Wigan Athletic, courtesy of a penalty from Mario Vrancic, in their last outing in the Championship, while Derby suffered a 1-0 loss against Bolton Wanderers.

