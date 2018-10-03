We Need To Go Into Break With Win Over Newcastle, Manchester United Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has admitted that the Red Devils desperately need a win against Newcastle United on Saturday before they go into the international break.



The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw in their first Champions League home game of the season against Valencia on Tuesday at Old Trafford.











Jose Mourinho’s men were largely uninspiring throughout the game and never looked like giving the home fans any reasons to cheer about, after their horrendous showing in the 3-1 loss to West Ham on Saturday.



Manchester United are looking for a spark to turn things around and Shaw has set his sights on the defeat of Newcastle before the international break.





The full-back also suggested that the last few weeks have been difficult for all associated with the club, but insisted that the Red Devils will collectively work towards entering the international break with a win.



“The last few games haven't been good enough. We need that break and we need that break with a win”, Shaw told the club’s official website.



“It’s always a better feeling going into an international break with a win, because if you go in without a win, it's a long time before our next game when you can put things right.



“It's frustrating if we don't, but I'm sure we'll bounce back.



“We keep saying that after every game and I'm sure it's hard for the fans to take, but you don't know what else you can say.



“We need to win on Saturday and we have to win and we have to do it for ourselves, for the team, for the staff and most importantly for the fans.



“They've had a hard couple of weeks, I'm sure, and we have too, as players. We'll do our best to make it right on the weekend."



Manchester United will be aiming to put an end to their poor form at home when they face a struggling Newcastle side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

