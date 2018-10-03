We’re Capable of Beating Brentford – Leeds Legend Wants Recent Form Backed Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United getting a win at Elland Road on Saturday after two good results away from home.



Leeds dominated Sheffield Wednesday last week, but only earned a point from their trip to Hillsborough. However, the Whites earned a vital win over Hull City on Tuesday night to return to the top of the Championship table.











Gray admits that not getting the three points against Wednesday will remain a disappointment, but insisted that four points from two tricky away fixtures is always a good return in any circumstances.



However, he stressed that Leeds must back up the performances away from home with a win at Elland Road on Saturday when Brentford come visiting them at the weekend.





The Leeds legend insisted that Bielsa’s side have the quality in them to beat Brentford at home.



Gray said on LUTV: “You would take four points out of the two away games, any day of the week and we just need to capitalise on Saturday.



“There’s no doubt when you look at the Sheffield Wednesday game and the game tonight, it should be six points and that’s the disappointing thing.



“But in the overall scheme of things, four points from two away games is terrific.



“Now you need to win your home game, go and beat Brentford and we are more than capable of doing that.”



Leeds’ unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end against Birmingham City the last time they were in action at Elland Road.

