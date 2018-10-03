We’re Not Predictable, Sheffield Wednesday Boss Warns West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has claimed that the Owls are tactically astute and insisted that they will be unpredictable for their opponents, ahead of a meeting with West Brom this evening.



The Owls have impressed during recent weeks following their away win at Aston Villa and the 1-1 draw against Leeds United at home on Friday in the Championship.











Luhukay’s men are unbeaten on home soil this season in the Championship and will now face yet another stern test in the form of West Brom, who visit Hillsborough.



The Baggies can leapfrog both Leeds and Middlesbrough, who have a slender lead at the top having won their games on Tuesday, if they manage to secure all three points against the hosts.





The manager went on to stress that the Owls are tactically well disciplined and can be very unpredictable for opponents considering their varying approaches for different games.



Luhukay also admitted that West Brom will prove to be a tough test, but pointed out that anything is possible in a league like the Championship.



“This team is very flexible and we have a high tactical discipline”, Luhukay told his club’s official website.



“They follow the way when we change formation and that is very positive for us.



“We are not predictable for our opponents, we will have our game plan and hopefully we will find a good way for our offensive actions to come to chances.



“It’s a hard and tough game for us but this is the Championship where anything is possible”, he concluded.



Sheffield Wednesday are currently 13th in the table with 15 points from their 10 games in the Championship so far this season.

