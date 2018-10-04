Argument Doesn’t Hold Water – Hearts Supremo Hits Back At Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Hearts club owner Ann Budge has dismissed Celtic’s complaints over the shift in venue for their Scottish League Cup semi-final as ‘nonsense’ and ‘fatuous’.



The Scottish champions were scheduled to face Hearts at Hampden Park next month in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, but the tie has been moved to Murrayfield in Edinburgh after further consultation.











Brendan Rodgers had expressed his disappointment about moving the game out of Glasgow, dubbing the development “unfair” but Budge insisted that there is no reason to complain about playing at Murrayfield as it is a neutral venue for both teams.



Budge also praised the decision made by the SPFL by admitting that it is the best possible outcome not just for her team but for Scottish football in general.





"It is of course a neutral venue", Budge told STV.



"We played four games there at the beginning of last season and Celtic, as we all know, have also played at Murrayfield, I think the same number of games, if not more.



"Our team has changed drastically, less than half the team have experience of playing at Murrayfield and they won't necessarily be in the side when we do play.



"So I think to suggest it's not a neutral venue is quite frankly a nonsense.



"If you look at the other side of it, if we then assume Hampden therefore would be a neutral venue, I think I have a very strong argument that says Celtic have been there a heck of a lot more than Hearts have unfortunately.



"Honestly I think it's a fatuous argument, I don't think it holds water”, she added.



Both semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup were initially scheduled to take place at Hampden Park, but the change in venue was considered after the teams expressed discontentment.

