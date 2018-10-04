Barry Douglas Is Out – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa With Update On Left-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Leeds United will be without left-back Barry Douglas for their Championship meeting with Brentford at the weekend.



The Leeds boss already has a number of key players out of action and now Douglas has joined them on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Tuesday night's win at Hull City.











Bielsa has confirmed that Douglas will not face the Bees, however he is confident he has enough options available to cover the former Wolves man's absence.



The Leeds head coach told a press conference: "He won't be available for this coming game.





"It's a difficulty not to have all players available, but we have the solution of [Stuart] Dallas and before Douglas arrived, he played an important role as a left-back.



"We also have Tom Pearce and, without minimising the importance of Douglas, we are always prepared."



Douglas has been lauded for his performances at Leeds this season after joining from Wolves in the summer transfer window.



The left-back was a key man in the Wolves side that won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season.



Bielsa will hope Douglas can quickly shrug off his injury woe as Leeds seek to remain firmly in the automatic promotion chase.

