Bristol City Away, It’s Definitely Winnable – Sheffield Wednesday Star Certain

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees believes that the Owls' game against Bristol City is definitely winnable, though Ashton Gate will be a tough place to go and play.



The Owls were disappointed with their result against West Brom on Wednesday as they surrendered a two goal lead to finally end the match 2-2 at Hillsborough.











While the Leeds United academy recruit took time to point out the difficulties associated with game, speaking about the tough nature of their opponents, he insisted that the Owls are not keen on repeating the mistakes from the previous game in the match against Bristol City.



Sheffield Wednesday lost 4-0 on their last visit to Ashton Gate, but Lees is sure the fixture on Sunday is winnable for his side.





"Yeah, we probably do owe them one", Lees told The Star.



"Bristol is a massive game for us. They are in a sticky little patch and will be up for it.



"Hopefully, I won’t be coming on at 3-0 down this year.



"It is a tough place to go but they have changed in how they play. They have changed a lot of personnel, too.



"They are a good team so we can’t afford to sulk about West Brom.



"We knew West Brom would not be easy. I doubt anyone thought we would be 2-0 up with ten minutes to go.



"But now we move on to Bristol. It is definitely a winnable game. If we win, maybe it makes West Brom not so bad. But we have to learn from what happened.



"As we showed against West Brom, we can beat anyone when at it. We just need to eradicate the silly errors."



Prior to the draw against West Brom, Wednesday were also held by Leeds, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

