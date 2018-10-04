Celtic Determined To Secure Good Europa League Result, Bhoys Winger Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest has admitted that playing in Europe for the Bhoys is an honour and says that the players will be aiming to make it two wins out of two games in the Europa League tonight.



Brendan Rodgers’ men secured a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead on Saturday and will now face Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League tonight.











Forrest, who is only behind club captain Scott Brown in terms of European appearances for Celtic, went on to claim that it is an honour to have represented the Old Firm giants in Europe for so long.



The winger also admitted that the players are focused on trying to make it two wins out of two games in the competition when they return to action in Group B on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.





“Playing in Europe for Celtic is what you want to do as a player”, Forrest told Celtic View.



“We got a good result at home against Rosenburg. It was important to start the group stages with a win, and we’ll be looking to get all three points in Austria.



“It’s going to be a tough match.



"They had a good win against Leipzig in their first game, so that tells you how good they are.



“But we got a good result out there the last time we played them and that’s what we’re determined to do on Thursday night”, he added.



Celtic have been drawn alongside Red Bull Salzburg, Rosenborg and RB Leipzig in Group B of the Europa League after failing to secure a place in the Champions League this season.

