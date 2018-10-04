David Ospina Has Found What He Lost At Arsenal – Goalkeeper’s Father

Follow @insidefutbol





David Ospina's father says that staying at Napoli is the best idea for his son, as he does not enjoy the confidence of Arsenal or the room to play in north London.



The Gunners agreed to let Ospina join Napoli on a season-long loan in the summer, with the Colombian goalkeeper looking to secure regular playing time.











Ospina was between the sticks for Napoli on Wednesday night as the Serie A giants scored a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.



The goalkeeper's father Hernan believes Napoli are perfect for his son and is hoping that the shot-stopper can make his stay in Italy longer than a one-season stint.





"We hope he stays at Napoli. He is very happy in Campania", Hernan told Radio Marte.



"He has rediscovered the space and the confidence that he had lost in London.



"We hope he can be one of the protagonists of the season for the Azzurri."



Napoli have enjoyed a good start to the season in Serie A and sit second in the league standings with 15 points from their opening seven league games.



Ospina's side are next in action at home against Sassuolo on Sunday.

