Defence Looked Mentally Tired At Napoli – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb believes that the Reds defence looked mentally tired during their loss against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.



The Reds conceded a stoppage time goal against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday to make it no wins out of their last three games across all competitions over the course of last week.











Lorenzo Insigne inflicted the hammer blow when he found the back of the net after Liverpool were stretched at the back by the home side’s perseverance that helped them secure maximum points.



Jurgen Klopp’s men were let down by their defence on countless occasions as Napoli continued to carve out openings when they capitalised on poor positioning.





Babb thinks that the Liverpool defenders looked lethargic on the night and feels they could be mentally tired.



“Energy levels looked missing, even towards the end our younger players were caught out of position”, Babb said on LFC TV.



“Our back four did get pulled and they looked mentally tired."



The result, coupled with Paris Saint-Germain’s convincing 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade, means that Group C is still wide open with all of Napoli, Liverpool and PSG in the running to progress from the group.

