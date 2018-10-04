XRegister
04/10/2018 - 14:54 BST

Gives You Chance Financially – Peterborough Supremo Weighs In On Sunderland

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has assessed Sunderland following his side's draw against the Black Cats on Tuesday night.

The Posh held Jack Ross' team to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light, thus maintaining the four-point advantage they hold over the Black Cats in League One.




After the match, MacAnthony was quick to express his view on Sunderland and believes that the Black Cats, much like his Peterborough side, are sure to get stronger as the season goes on.

Commenting on the 30,000 fans present to cheer Sunderland, MacAnthony said that with all the fans in attendance paying for tickets every week, the Black Cats have more than half a chance due to their financial strength.
 


"Decent side like us with lot of new players who like us will get stronger", MacAnthony said on Twitter when asked about his view of Sunderland.

"And boy I’d love 30k paying fans on a Tuesday night.

"Doesn’t half give a team a chance financially."

After the disappointment of Tuesday, Sunderland will aim to get back to winning ways when they play against Bradford City this Saturday. 
 