He Went Toe-to-toe With World’s Best – Scotland Star Says Tottenham Talent Will Benefit

Follow @insidefutbol





Scotland international midfielder Darren Fletcher has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks will benefit tremendously from his performance against Barcelona on Wednesday.



Winks, who started the game in midfield alongside Victor Wanyama, punched above his weight in the second half and made a good impression despite ending up on the losing side.











The 22-year-old covered a lot of ground and was unfazed by the daunting prospect of coming up against one of the most experienced midfielders ever in the form of Sergio Busquets.



Mauricio Pochettino had very little to be happy about at the end of full-time at Wembley on Wednesday, but Fletcher thinks Winks will take much from the game.





Fletcher, who won five league titles with Manchester United during his playing career, insisted that Winks will grow in confidence after his strong showing against such quality opposition as Barcelona.



“Harry Winks never gave in tonight, he showed great energy, that will give him a huge shot of confidence”, Fletcher said on BBC Radio 5 live.



“He's just gone toe-to-toe with the best midfielders in the world.



"And yes, Spurs didn't get the result but that will do him the world of good."



Tottenham have now lost both of their opening games in the group stage of a European competition for the first time ever and have plenty of ground to make up in Group B of the Champions League.

