He’s Been Great In U23s, He Can Step In – Noel Whelan On Leeds Star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan thinks that Whites youngster Tom Pearce can step in for Barry Douglas if the left-back's injury keeps him out of the Championship clash against Brentford on Saturday.



Douglas, who joined the Whites from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, has been a central figure at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa this season.











The left-back has started all of Leeds' league games so far this season but limped off the pitch due to a muscular problem that occurred during the Whites' 1-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday.



The defender underwent further examinations and his involvement against Brentford on Saturday is still a doubt, with Pearce being the most-likeliest choice in contention to take his place.





The 20-year-old full-back broke into the first team at Elland Road towards the end of last season and has been impressive for the Under-23s so far this season.



Whelan feels that Pearce is ready to step in against Brentford and insisted that Leeds have enough options to make up for the absence of Douglas on Saturday.



“You've got Tom Pearce that can step in. He finished the season last year as probably one of our shining lights”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.



“He will be itching at the bit to get back in and prove himself to the manager.



"He had a great game [on Monday] apparently in the Under-23s.



“So we do have people that can step in, but don't particularly at this point in time have the same quality as someone like Barry Douglas, who has been playing for a number of years, has a promotion behind him from last year and is an established professional."



Leeds are currently leading the pack in the Championship with 22 points from their 11 games so far this season under Bielsa.

