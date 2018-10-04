I Don’t See Throwing Cabbage At Steve Bruce As Barbaric – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he does not see a fan throwing a cabbage at Steve Bruce quite as badly as it has been perceived in England.



Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him during Aston Villa's 3-3 draw against Preston North End earlier this week and the actions of the fan responsible were widely condemned.











A number of fans turned against Bruce in the game and he was shown the door as Villa manager on Wednesday.



Bielsa was asked about Bruce having a cabbage thrown at him and indicated he is used to far worse.





"I do not see this as barbaric as you do", Bielsa replied at a press conference.



"But that is because you have better habits."



The Leeds boss also indicated he has settled in well to life in Yorkshire, explaining he prefers to be in an area with countryside than within a city.



Bielsa said: "This is a countryside region. I'm a countryside man more than a city man.



"And I like fish and chips. But I like even more Argentinian meat."



The experienced Argentine tactician has Leeds sitting top of the Championship table and increasingly being talked about as potential winners of the division.

